BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $179.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

