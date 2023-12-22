BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

