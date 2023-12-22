BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.6 %

MDLZ stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.