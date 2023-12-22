BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 473 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

LRGF stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

