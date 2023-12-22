Brady (NYSE:BRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.22

Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.22 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 50973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Brady alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Brady Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,138,000 after acquiring an additional 195,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brady by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.