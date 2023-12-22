BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.81

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 217936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 38.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.