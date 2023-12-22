British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68). Approximately 35,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.69).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.07. The stock has a market cap of £122.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,816.67 and a beta of -0.01.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

