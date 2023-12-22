Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Reliant Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,127.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.45 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $942.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $888.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

