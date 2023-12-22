Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $22.21

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

América Móvil Stock Up 1.8 %

AMX stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

