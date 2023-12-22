Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) PT at $8.22

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 171,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,710,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Clarivate by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 893,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

