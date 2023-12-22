Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $51.20

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

CMP opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

