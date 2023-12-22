Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) PT at $95.81

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $561,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,380,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 588,200 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,289. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $103.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

