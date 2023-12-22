Brokerages Set Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Target Price at $72.75

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.25%.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,269,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $678,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

