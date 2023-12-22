Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.71

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.71 and last traded at $96.42, with a volume of 117415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.



Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

