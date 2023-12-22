Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,230.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,230 ($40.85) and last traded at GBX 3,226 ($40.80), with a volume of 561782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,161 ($39.98).

BNZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.88) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Goodbody raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.47) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.80).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,978.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,919.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($37.44), for a total transaction of £145,128.80 ($183,544.71). 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

