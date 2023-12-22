CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Debora A. Plunkett Sells 350 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CACI International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $317.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 127.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.09.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

