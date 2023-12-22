CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Debora A. Plunkett Sells 350 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CACI International Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CACI International stock opened at $317.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $359.33.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.09.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CACI International
CACI International Company Profile
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CACI International
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.