Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target to GBX 65

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Star Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of LON STAR opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.58. The company has a market cap of £12.71 million, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Star Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19).

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

About Star Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.