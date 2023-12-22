Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target to GBX 65

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Star Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of LON STAR opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.58. The company has a market cap of £12.71 million, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Star Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19).
