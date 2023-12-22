Canacol Energy Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNE stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$12.55.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.18 million. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 60.83% and a return on equity of 77.02%. Analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNE shares. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

