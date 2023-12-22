Canacol Energy Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

CNE stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.83.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.62. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 77.02% and a net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of C$106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNE shares. Eight Capital cut Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNE

Canacol Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.