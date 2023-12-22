Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,634,000 after buying an additional 544,942 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after buying an additional 476,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,310,000 after buying an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

