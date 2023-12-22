Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given a C$64.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$63.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$63.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

