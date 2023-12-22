Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$86.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.0018975 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$95.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.