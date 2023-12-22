Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.77

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 210240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,781,000 after buying an additional 3,242,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,680,000 after buying an additional 577,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,655,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,761,000 after buying an additional 154,271 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

