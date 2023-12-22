Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $129.64 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

