CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Down to $20.51

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $20.01. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 4,720 shares traded.
CRGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
