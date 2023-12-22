CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Down to $20.51

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $20.01. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 4,720 shares traded.

CRGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,692,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

