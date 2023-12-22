Carl Ledbetter Sells 4,296 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $471,833.65.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -139.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

