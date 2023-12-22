Carlos Power Sells 9,433 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Free Report) EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.3 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 151.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

