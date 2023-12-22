Carlos Power Sells 9,433 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.3 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 151.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

