CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

KMX opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its stake in CarMax by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $2,586,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in CarMax by 41.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

