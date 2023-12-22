Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 915.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.