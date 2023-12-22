Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.220 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 693,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 484,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2,173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 402,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

