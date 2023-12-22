Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.85

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Carr’s Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON CARR opened at GBX 102.93 ($1.30) on Friday. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.03 ($1.92). The company has a market capitalization of £96.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,562.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.21.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

