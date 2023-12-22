Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Up 3.8%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). 2,166,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,565,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Caspian Sunrise Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £60.41 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

