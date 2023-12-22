CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.52

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 95394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBZ

CBIZ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,332,000 after buying an additional 184,006 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.