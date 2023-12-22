CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.52

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 95394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,006 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CBIZ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

