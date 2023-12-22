CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $226.66

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $226.66 and last traded at $226.38, with a volume of 187109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CDW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,225,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

