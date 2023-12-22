Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $88.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

