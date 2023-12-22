CGN Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

