CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWP opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

