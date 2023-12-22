CGN Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,695,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.93 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

