CGN Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after buying an additional 7,751,285 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after buying an additional 2,824,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,389,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,164,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

