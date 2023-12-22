CGN Advisors LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

