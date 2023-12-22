Chainbing 1-Day Volume Tops $27,191.33 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $99.02 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

