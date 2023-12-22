Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Ativo Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 10.5% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $150.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

