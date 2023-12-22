Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,995 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

