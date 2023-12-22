Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of First Western Financial worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 758,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,866 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 130,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial Stock Performance

MYFW opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.