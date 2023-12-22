Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 3.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.28. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.