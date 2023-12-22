Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 347 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.41.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
