Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LIN opened at $409.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.94 and a 200-day moving average of $384.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.