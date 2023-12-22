Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $738,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 209,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 145.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pure Storage by 37,150.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

