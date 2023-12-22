Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after buying an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after buying an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,029,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

